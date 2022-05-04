Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €78.50 Price Target

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) has been given a €78.50 ($82.63) price objective by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s previous close.

NEM has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €83.00 ($87.37) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of ETR NEM opened at €71.78 ($75.56) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €80.70 and its 200 day moving average is €91.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €54.64 ($57.52) and a 1-year high of €116.15 ($122.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.95.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.