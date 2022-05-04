Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:MCAAU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 4th

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 4th. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of MCAAU stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCAAU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 4th quarter worth about $13,750,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 4th quarter worth about $8,176,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 4th quarter worth about $6,032,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 4th quarter worth about $5,868,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 4th quarter worth about $5,599,000.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp., a blank check company that intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in technology sectors, including consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure.

