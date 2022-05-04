Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.705 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Mplx has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Mplx has a dividend payout ratio of 83.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Mplx to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.9%.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. Mplx has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $35.49.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mplx will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Mplx by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $672,000. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

