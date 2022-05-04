Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

NYSE:MWA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $17.37.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.