MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 515 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX – Get Rating) by 275.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 633.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 108,559 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF stock opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $60.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.37.

