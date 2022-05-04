MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $451.13 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $417.54 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.97.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

