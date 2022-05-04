MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 159.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Toro in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $81.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $79.30 and a 1 year high of $117.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

