MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $27,000 Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,918,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 632,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after buying an additional 483,709 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,346,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,904,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. CubeSmart has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $57.34. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.49.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.81%.

CubeSmart Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

