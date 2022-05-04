MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $43,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $114.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.74. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 9,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $1,146,726.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $5,132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,079.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 679,823 shares of company stock valued at $82,150,880. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.19.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

