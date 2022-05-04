MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $60,000 Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,874,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Sun Communities by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,077,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on SUI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.11.

SUI opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.55%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

