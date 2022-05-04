MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 305 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 918 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 358,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 87,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,157,000 after acquiring an additional 58,941 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 587,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 53,102 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 96,241 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 81.65, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.62%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

