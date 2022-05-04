Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 8,537 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $116,615.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,551,229 shares in the company, valued at $144,129,788.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of DGICA stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $14.08. 27,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,813. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $441.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.51.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24). Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 72.53%.

DGICA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,707,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

