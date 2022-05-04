Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Bought by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 107,760 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 585.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. StockNews.com lowered Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,388. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Profile (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.