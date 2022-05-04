Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.54.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $48,357.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $659,678. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Natera by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Natera by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

NTRA traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $34.45. 22,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,443. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.74. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

