National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.41

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 44085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NESR. Zacks Investment Research raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial cut National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45.
About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.
