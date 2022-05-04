National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Trading 4.6% Higher

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98. 639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 356,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after buying an additional 355,222 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 80,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 23,269 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,024,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

