National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $50.53

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.53 and last traded at $50.63, with a volume of 3364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.53.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NHI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.99.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 566.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

