National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) CFO Karen Marie Rapp Sells 6,043 Shares

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 6,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $218,394.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,710.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karen Marie Rapp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of National Instruments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $36.11. The company had a trading volume of 35,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,548. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. National Instruments’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,218,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,925,000 after buying an additional 190,648 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,990,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,913,000 after buying an additional 106,198 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,771,000 after buying an additional 117,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Instruments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,442,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,342,000 after buying an additional 91,216 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in National Instruments by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,346,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,843,000 after buying an additional 80,932 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NATI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

