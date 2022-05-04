National Instruments Co. (NATI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
National Instruments has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. National Instruments has a payout ratio of 47.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Instruments to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.
Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39.
In other National Instruments news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in National Instruments by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.
About National Instruments (Get Rating)
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Instruments (NATI)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.