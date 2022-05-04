National Instruments Co. (NATI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

National Instruments has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. National Instruments has a payout ratio of 47.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Instruments to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Instruments news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in National Instruments by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

About National Instruments (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.