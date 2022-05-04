Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 70,253 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,253 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.39. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

