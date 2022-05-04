Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 70,253 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Posted by on May 4th, 2022

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,253 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.39. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.