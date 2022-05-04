Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 5,726 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in WPP were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WPP by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,524,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in WPP by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.83 and its 200-day moving average is $71.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.2505 per share. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPP shares. Bank of America cut WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,210 ($15.12) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oddo Bhf lowered WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $787.00.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

