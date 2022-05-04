Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 58,212 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of First Horizon worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in First Horizon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,147,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,357,000 after purchasing an additional 269,586 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,262,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,600,000 after purchasing an additional 406,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,609,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,769,000 after acquiring an additional 346,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Wedbush downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Hovde Group lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

FHN stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

