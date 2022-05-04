Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.41.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $70.98 and a 12-month high of $94.32.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.83%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

