Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.12% of Abcam worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Abcam by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,356,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,486,000 after buying an additional 412,554 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Abcam by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,147,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,262,000 after buying an additional 50,088 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Abcam by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,041,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,108,000 after buying an additional 42,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Abcam by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Abcam by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 454,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after buying an additional 37,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38. Abcam plc has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($22.49) to GBX 1,500 ($18.74) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abcam presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.00.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

