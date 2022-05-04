Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 2,778 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,088. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $79.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

