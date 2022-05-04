Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 5,939 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Nomad Foods worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

