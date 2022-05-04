Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 9,361 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.81 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average of $77.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

