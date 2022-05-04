Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

NYSE:WEC opened at $99.56 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

