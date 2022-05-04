Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Short Interest Up 29.8% in April

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.21. 29,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,468. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.39). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 12.68%.

In related news, Director John Chisholm sold 2,300 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $27,623.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $36,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $85,646. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 588,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

