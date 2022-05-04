Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Issues Earnings Results

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 291,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,974. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAUT. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 655.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 249,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 109,327 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 453.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 47,253 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 6,051.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 30,256 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nautilus Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

