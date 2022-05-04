nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.00

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 7911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCNO. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.
The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -69.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59.
In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,182,750.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $96,640.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,537.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255 in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 82.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.
nCino Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCNO)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
