Neo (NEO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $101.04 Million

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 4th. Neo has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and $101.04 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $18.41 or 0.00047396 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neo has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011932 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001582 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.85 or 0.00218426 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

NEO is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

