NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,942,000 after buying an additional 2,037,787 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in NeoGenomics by 43.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,662 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,716,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,791,000 after purchasing an additional 366,464 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 134.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,348,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NEO stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.64. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

