Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.21

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 9382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.50 to C$0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$39.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Biodroga Neutraceuticals, Forest Remedies, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, PanHash, Sprout, Nosh, and NurturMe brands.

