NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NerdWallet stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,392. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82. NerdWallet has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $34.44.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 13,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,286.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 84,900 shares of company stock worth $852,925 in the last 90 days. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRDS. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NRDS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

About NerdWallet (Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.