Neutrino Dollar 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 4th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000442 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00069996 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

