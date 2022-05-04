New Gold Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for New Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $974.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. New Gold has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold by 53.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New Gold by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 78,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

