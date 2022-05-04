New Perspectives Inc Invests $20.69 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

New Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,686,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 14.6% of New Perspectives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 22,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 13,556 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,762,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,371,560. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $309.64 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

