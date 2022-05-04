New Perspectives Inc Purchases New Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

New Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000. Sanderson Farms makes up about 1.7% of New Perspectives Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,520,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 27,119.0% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 775,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,995,000 after buying an additional 772,892 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 533,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth approximately $79,813,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAFM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.29.

NASDAQ SAFM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.13. 2,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,889. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.65. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.34 and a 52 week high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

