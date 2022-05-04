New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Issues Earnings Results

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of NRZ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.46. 39,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,830. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.67. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,335,000 after buying an additional 800,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,081,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after acquiring an additional 59,007 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,070,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 28,523 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 615,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 77,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 515,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 103,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

