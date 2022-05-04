New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New York Times had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE NYT traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $39.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,893. New York Times has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in New York Times during the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in New York Times by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in New York Times by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in New York Times by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in New York Times by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

