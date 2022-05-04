Newscrypto One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.09 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $31.81 million and approximately $6.09 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.38 or 0.00222050 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00039229 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.18 or 0.00452871 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,376.90 or 1.83479251 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars.

