NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NXE. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.86. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 26.00 and a current ratio of 26.00.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth about $52,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Refined Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

