NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Trading Down 4.3%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 77,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 148,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The stock has a market cap of C$32.43 million and a PE ratio of -13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26.

NexOptic Technology Company Profile (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities; and mobile lens products.

