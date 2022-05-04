Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. StockNews.com cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.29.

NXST opened at $162.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.30. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $192.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $927,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total value of $164,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,467. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

