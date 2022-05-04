NEXT.coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 4th. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,060.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.88 or 0.00739573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00191224 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00048195 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001866 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002486 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009702 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

