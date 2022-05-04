NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $150-152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.18 million.NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.95-1.01 EPS.

NXGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,998.00, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $66,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,188.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $680,482.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,311.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,331. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 49,980 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 55.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

