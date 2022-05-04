NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives $31.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NGM stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,576. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $936.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.79.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 154.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $20.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,297,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,406,000 after buying an additional 1,854,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,780,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,250,000 after buying an additional 335,959 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,072,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 54,101 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after buying an additional 54,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

