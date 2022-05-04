Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.41. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 1,686 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $136.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Adam K. Peterson bought 11,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $127,267.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Adam K. Peterson bought 2,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $29,250.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,695 shares of company stock valued at $156,530. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nicholas Financial during the third quarter worth about $104,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nicholas Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $554,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,405,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,661,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares during the period. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

