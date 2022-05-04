Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 8,277 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,737,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,345,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 178,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,330. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.92. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $41.56.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

